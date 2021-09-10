CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County in honor of the return to Wyoming of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The order is in effect immediately until sunset on Sept 10.

The notice is only for two locations in the state, and other flags should remain at full staff a release from Governor Mark Gordon says. A statewide flag notification will be distributed when a date for memorial services is announced.