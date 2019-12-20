Hillsdale furniture is recalling the five-drawer chests pictured above,

they can tip-over if not properly anchored to the wall, and trap, injure, or even kill children.

About 31-thousand chests were sold in the United States at Bob's Discount Furniture and other retailers.

Hillsdale Furniture products are sold in Billings, Bozeman, Laurel, Red Lodge, Big Sky, Columbus, Livingston, Cody, Powell and Sheridan.

They come in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Hillsdale furniture at 800-368-0999 to receive a free repair or refund.