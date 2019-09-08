Fishhawk Fire less of a threat to lodges, cabins

Rainfall throughout the weekend keeps the Fishhawk Fire smoldering over the more than 11-thousand acres it's impacting.

At this time, the Fishhawk Fire near Yellowstone is much less of a threat to lodges and cabin owners nearby.

Evacuations were lifted Saturday, so Kitty Creek cabin owners, and boy scout camp managers were allowed to return.

Significant rainfall Saturday, and today, kept the fire a mile and a half from the structures.

Hotshot firefighters used chipping equipment to destroy limbs and debris they removed from around the cabins and camp nearby.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team started leaving their headquarters near the Buffalo Bill Reservoir today, and will officially turn command back to the Wapiti Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest tomorrow night.