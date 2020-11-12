BILLINGS, MT - Billings Fire Fighters had to navigate around school traffic Thursday morning near Big Sky Elementary while responding to a garage fire on Granger Avenue.

Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson says multiple people had to be evacuated from a duplex, as firefighters worked to extinguish a car fire within a garage.

Johnson says that cold and slick road conditions also presented some unique challenges.

To ensure travel along the roadway remained safe Thursday, he city had to put down sand over ice forming from water from a nearby hydrant.

No one was hurt during the fire and residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time after the fire was out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.