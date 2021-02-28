BILLINGS, Mont. - A fire in the basement of a home on Terry Avenue caused damage throughout the the house Sunday.

The Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports the fire destroyed a basement laundry/utility room and caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the home after extending through the floor of the main level.

At the time of the fire, there were four people home, however, they were able to get out without injury.

BFD estimates property and content loss at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.