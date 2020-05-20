ROUNDUP - A fire has gutted a business on Main Street in Roundup.

Callers into the newsroom Wednesday said that smoke could be seen blocks away from Main Street.

Jodi Isom shared several pictures of the scene. One photo shows fire fighters spraying water on the collapsed structure as heavy machinery works to clear debris.

Another photo snapped from a distance shows a ladder truck spraying water from above as the building burned.

We are working to confirm the name of the business and whether or not anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.