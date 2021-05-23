ROBERTS, Mont. - Friday Night over in Roberts, flames destroyed a butcher shop and a nearby home and it was all caught on video.

A viewer sent footage of the fire to us.

This is near pine street and north 1st after 11:30 pm Friday night.

The good news is everyone got out, and no one was hurt.

The Carbon County Fire Chief says they're still investigating the scene, and still don't know what caused the fire.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up that you can donate to here for the people that own the property.