POWELL, WY - A fire that destroyed a bus barn and five district school buses is under investigation in Powell.

According to officials on the scene the fire started on one bus at the bus barn located at 799 Lane 9 1/2 in Powell around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

That fire quickly spread to the other buses.

One person was working in the bus barn during the fire and attempted to move other vehicles to safety, but ultimately had to evacuate.

No one was injured in the fire.

Neighbors living near the bus barn reported hearing explosions. Investigators say those explosions were actually the tires of the buses blowing out.

Each bus is valued at approximately $150,000. Neighboring school districts in Cody and Lovell sent buses to Powell Monday to ensure students had transportation home.

