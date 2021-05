BROCKTON, Mont. - Fire crews are working to contain a multi-county wildfire in Brockton Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the fire sparked southwest of Brockton in Roosevelt County and has since jumped the river into Richland County.

Multiple agencies are on scene working to contain the blaze.

It is requested that everyone avoid the area to allow room for first responders to do their job.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.