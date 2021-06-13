...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Wyoming and central, south
central and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a very hot Monday, temperatures will
peak on Tuesday with record high temperatures from 100-107
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.