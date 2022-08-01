GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY - Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in Golden Valley County, being called the Harms Road Fire.

Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says the fire is burning about 8 miles northeast of the Hop Creek Fire.

At this time, Olson says the fire is burning approximately 300 acres.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be agricultural, with combining in the area earlier in the day.

Undersheriff Olson says crews from Wheatland County, Golden Valley County, Musselshell County are on scene, as well as units from Shawmut and DNRC.

Right now the fire is 0% contained.