BILLINGS, MT - Combustibles on the stove is the cause of a fire that forced occupants of four apartments to evacuate early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived just after 4:00 a.m. as the fire spread in the kitchen of unit one.

Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLein says the stove had been left on in the kitchen.

The fire resulted in heavy fire damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the unit. The estimated cause of damage to the unit is around $60,000.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Residents in the three undamaged units were allowed back into their homes around 6:00 a.m.