BILLINGS - A fire on North 25th Street caused heavy damage to a building and minor fire damage to two other structures.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:27 am Sunday morning.

According to a release from the fire department, the building was abandoned, and the structure fire was a result of a transient fire that got out of control.

Fire caused heavy damage throughout the inside of the building, and two structures next to the building sustained minor fire damage to their sidings and rooftop.

There were no injuries or fatalities related to the fire.

Property and content loss is estimated to be $55,000.