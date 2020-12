BILLINGS- A structure fire caused $40,000 in damage Saturday night.

The incident was reported at 8:18 pm Saturday, December 5, at a house on Highway 87 according to the Billings Fire Department.

Nobody was injured or killed and the structure was not occupied at the time.

Moderate fire damage and smoke are reported to have been caused an estimated $40,000 in property and content loss.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.