BILLINGS - A fire caused heavy damage to a holmes attic on 48th Street West.

The Billings Fire Department said in a release a wood stove chimney caused a fire in a concealed space in a house Wednesday at 10:05 am.

Heavy damage was caused to the home’s attic, causing an estimated $250,000 in damages.

There were no injuries or fatalities related to the fire.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.