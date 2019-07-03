Miles City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call.

According to the Miles City Fire Rescue, a call came in just after noon on Sunday in the area of 12 Mile Dam on the Tongue River for a 28-year-old woman that attempted to rescue her dog, but was swept away by fast moving water.

The woman became exhausted and was unable to make it back across the river.

Rescue team members used a rescue river board to access the woman and her dog.

Once a life jacket was secured on the woman, both the woman and her dog were safely brought back to the shore.

The woman was checked by EMT's and released at the scene.

Both the dog and woman are safe back at home.