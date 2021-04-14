BILLINGS, Mont. - Finalists for the position of Montana State University Billings Provost and Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs have been announced.

Over the next two weeks, the candidates, Sepehr Eskandari, Michelle Kiec and Matthew Redinger, will visit MSU Billings for interviews and forums at City College and university campuses.

The following information on the candidates was provided in MSU Billing’s release:

Sepehr Eskandari is currently the associate provost for Academic Planning and Faculty Excellence of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Ponoma). He is an active contributor to key divisional and cross-divisional initiatives, including student and faculty success; multi-year plans related to enrollment, budget, and faculty and staff hiring; university strategic plan; academic master plan; campus master plan; assurance of learning and accreditation, and academic policies, to name a few. He holds a Doctor of Physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Michelle Kiec is currently the dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She has overseen the creation of innovative programs that connect student interests with workforce needs, increased student enrollment by pairing strong recruitment practices with a redesigned student success and persistence program and partnered with faculty to design a sustainable future through program prioritization and redevelopment. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from the Peabody Conservatory of Music of the Johns Hopkins University.

Matthew Redinger is currently the provost and vice provost for Academic Affairs and professor of history at the University of Providence. He began his professional career teaching history at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina and then served as professor of history and as chair of the Department of History at MSU Billings. In 2013, he ended his service as chair of the history department to assume responsibilities as Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at MSU Billings and accepted the permanent position the following year. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in History from the University of Washington, Seattle.