A federal complaint has been filed against Wolf Point mayor Chris Dschaak and the City of Wolf Point by eight members of the Fort Peck tribe. The complaint alleges constitutional and civil rights violations, abuse of authority, excessive use of force, negligence and assault and battery.

Court documents allege Dshaack approached three of the complainants while they were drinking in a park on the morning of April 17th, 2019 while carrying a baseball bat.

Documents say one of the complainants was holding a bottle of vodka. The complaint alleges he held the bat to her face and demanded she give him the bottle.

Court documents say Dschaak allegedly struck one person's arm and shoved another person's shoulder with the bat and told them to leave the park.

The federal complaint goes on to say later that evening the five other complainants were gathered near the Albertsons in town singing a tribal song.

Dschaak allegedly drove up to them and exited his vehicle carrying his baseball bat.

The complaint alleges he jabbed one individual in the chest with the bat and said ,"I hate you (expletive) Indians, we should have wiped you out a long time ago."

When another person responded with an expletive, Dschaak allegedly hit him three times in the chest with the bat, and struck another individual in the head.

He then allegedly told the group to leave the area.

The complaint is requesting an unspecified amount of damages.

No charges have been filed against Dschaak in U.S. District Court at this time.

Dschaak's term as mayor of Wolf Point expires December 31, 2021.

A copy of the complaint can be seen below.