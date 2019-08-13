A judge has ordered an FBI agent to wear a disguise while testifying against an accused ISIS sympathizer.

Federal prosecutors had asked the courtroom be sealed to the public for the witness' testimony in Fabjan Alameti's upcoming trial for the safety of the informant.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that a disguise consisting of a wig or hat, fake glasses, and fake facial hair, is a reasonable way to protect the FBI informant's identity while still allowing a public trail.

Federal agents say Alameti talked about joining ISIS, and attacking random American civilians in revenge for shootings at two mosques earlier this year in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 people dead.

Back in April, the 21-year-old Albanian National was arrested at a gun range in Bozeman, where investigators say he went to rent and practice using a semi-automatic rifle.

Federal court documents say Alameti was communicating with an undercover federal informant about traveling to join ISIS, and plan an attack on the U.S.

Investigators say he moved to Bozeman from New York City two weeks prior to his arrest, telling an informant, "I'm going to Montana and buy a gun, since all they need is a Background check and ID."