BILLINGS - A deadly crash on I-90 has reduced the flow of traffic in both directions near South Billings Boulevard.

According to MDT'S Road conditions map, multiple vehicles are involved and the several first responders are on the scene of the incident.

Both passing lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides are blocked.

Drivers are asked to consider an alternate route, or to slow down if you need to drive through the area.

We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.