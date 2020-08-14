A family on the Northern Cheyenne reservation is in mourning as they prepare to bury 43-year-old Corey Blackwolf on Friday.

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are urging the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs to conduct extensive investigations into his death.

The Rosebud County Coroner's office tells us the cause of death is still being determined. But a letter from Senator Daines' office links the death to a graphic video making rounds on social media.

We spoke with Blackwolf's wife and aunt, who both say Corey was a good man with a good heart, who always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help those who needed it.

