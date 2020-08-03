Stillwater County DES is asking people to be cautious when they're outside, as the Falling Star fire is determined to be a human caused fire.

As of Monday morning, the fire is estimated to be anywhere between 1,200 and 2,000 acres in size.

Crews worked through the night to fortify containment lines, particularly around any threatened structures in the area. Today, they're working to prepare for forecasted winds and thunderstorms expected to enter the area of the fire on Monday evening.

DES is asking that travel on Benedict Gulch and Valley Creek Roads be limited to residential traffic only, as fire crews and resources continue to arrive to fight the fire.