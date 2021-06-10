BILLINGS, Mont. - The Explorers Head Start program in Billings will be receiving $3,801,001 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding.

Senator Jon Tester announced the funding, saying it will go towards providing Head Start early education opportunities and child care services for families in Yellowstone County.

“The future of Montana is built by healthy kids and healthy families, and Explorers Academy has been building up our families in Yellowstone County for years,” said Tester. “These resources will make sure that kids and families have the tools that they need to succeed and thrive from day one.”

Funding comes from the Administration for Children and Families, which oversees Head Start programs across Montana.