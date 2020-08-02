Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents near the Falling Star fire burning near Laurel and Park City, inside of one subdivision and immediately adjacent to another.

While the evacuation order has been lifted Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services says the fires is still not contained. They ask residents in the area to drive slowly.

In an update to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon, Stillwater Co. DES says the fire is burning anywhere between 500 to 1,000 acres and is being pushed by winds.

At this time there is no property loss as a result of the fire.

Other people are being asked to stay away from the Benedict Gulch area to let fire crews have room to work and travel.