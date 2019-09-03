Employees under 35 happiest with their pay

A new study reveals that younger workers are happier with their paychecks.

American workers under 35-years-of-age are happier with their wages than individuals over the age of 55. That's according to business research organization, the Conference Board.

In 2018, the share of workers happy with their wages increased to more than 46-percent, up from 43-percent the previous year. And overall, nearly 54-percent of the U.S. employees said they were happy with their jobs.

The group with the most enthusiasm about their compensation came from Millennials and Gen Z workers.