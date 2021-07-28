...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Gallatin,
Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake,
Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Musselshell,
Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud,
Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Treasure, Toole,
Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice.
due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional
fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 7/29/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Butte,
Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank,
Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, Seeley Lake, West
Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov