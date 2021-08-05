HARDIN, Mont. - An emergency proclamation has been issued by the Board of County Commissioners of Big Horn County due to wildland fire conditions.

The emergency proclamation states that the nature of the emergency is the imminent threat of widespread, injury, or loss of life from extremely hazardous wildland fire conditions affecting all of Big Horn County.

Big Horn County is reported to be seeing near-record high temperatures on a daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal time frame.

Emergency millage, estimated to be $45,000, has been levied to cover expenditures related to the emergency according to the proclamation.

Approval for the expenditure of revenue received by the millage will be approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

You can read the full emergency proclamation here.