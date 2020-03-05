WASHINGTON (AP) - AP source: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ends Democratic presidential bid after disappointing Super Tuesday finish.

According to the New York Times, Warren plans to inform her staff and drop out of the democratic race on Thursday.

The Associated Press says Warren huddled with her campaign advisers on Wednesday to determine if there was a reason to stay in the Democratic presidential race after a dismal Super Tuesday that saw her finishing no higher than third in any state — including her own.

This story is developing and will be updated.