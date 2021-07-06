BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck just northeast of Billings just before 6:00 Tuesday morning.

A USGS model map shows the epicenter of the quake was in the northernmost area of Yellowstone County, but residents of Musselshell, Rosebud, Treasure and Big Horn Counties could have felt the waves of the quake.

USGS finds the quake had a depth of 6.2 miles.

There have been no reports of damage, but some residents of Billings reported feeling the earthquake.