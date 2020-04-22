An investigation is underway into an early morning fire that has displaced several people from a Great Falls residential building.

The building is located on 3rd Ave N.

At least four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries after the fire started around 1:30 am.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief for Great Falls Fire Rescue, Jeremy Jones, some people in the building had to be rescued and pulled out. No deaths are known at this time.

At least 10 units are being closed to residents for the time being. For those displaced, a shelter is being put in place at a local facility with the help of the Red Cross.

Crews were mopping up the scene early Wednesday morning, and drivers should expect delays in the area.