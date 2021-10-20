BILLINGS - At first glance, one would think Sunrise Montessori School has a good problem on its hands: A backlog of more than 30 students wanting to attend.

"We've always had a short waitlist, this year it's definitely increased,” Cailyn Beeler, Sunrise's director, said.

But a teacher and staff shortage have stopped the school from accepting more students.

Beeler says the school listed job openings in June, and even raised the salary, but finding qualified help is getting harder.

"It's very tough to recruit the type of people that we need in that position. They don't need any specific training or experience but they need certain skill sets and it's hard to compete when McDonalds pays what they do,” Beeler said.”

The school even asked non-teaching staff and parents to volunteer in the classroom.

"We've had our school secretary step in, which means she's not able to do her work. We've had to call in inexperienced parents to volunteer, which is wonderful, but not always the best case scenario,” Beeler said.

And the shortage makes it harder for current teachers to take days off.

"I take a lot of pride in my job and I want to be here, but we all need days, we all need days. It's hard because I know somebody is going to be picking up my slack. I'm really only gone if I absolutely have to be,” Kelly Simanton, a parent and a teacher at the school, said.

Simanton worries about the impact the teaching shortage is having on students.

"It's impacting the children the most. They're the ones suffering and we're doing our best, you know, but at the end of the day we are really seeing how that bit of stress... they really take on to and it's unintentional, but we are doing our best to meet the children where they are,” Simanton said.