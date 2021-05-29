ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports a driver was, “able to experience a taser and pepper spray,” after leading law enforcement on a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Powder River attempted to stop a vehicle, that ended up going into Rosebud County where it then hit a spike strip.

After being spiked, the vehicle reportedly continued onto the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, where the Bureau of Indian Affairs assisted.

Shortly after, the vehicle then left the road and a BMW motorcycle left the back of the pick-up.

Powder River assisted the sheriff’s office by pulling a deputy’s patrol car out of a hole.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident as well.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said they could not get a picture of the pick-up as it was in a coulee and stuffed in a brush.