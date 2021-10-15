BILLINGS, Mont. - Starting Monday, Oct. 18, free drive-through community COVID-19 testing will be available in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot at the corner of 11th Avenue North and North Broadway, in Parking Lot M.

People 5-years-old and up who have possible symptoms of COVID-19 illness, or who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for the virus can get tested at the location.

RiverStone Health days drivers will enter the testing site from North Broadway. Look for signs in the 1100 block of North Broadway.

The site will be open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday and a maximum of 200 tests will be offered each day. The PCR COVID-19 tests provided at the new drive-through site will be processed at the St. Vincent Healthcare lab in Billings, so most people will get their test results within 24-48 hours.

People who have health coverage should bring their insurance card.

The community testing site located in RiverStone Health Clinic has 40 tests available by appointment every weekday morning.

“The continuing surge of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County has increased demand for testing,” RiverStone Health wrote in a release. “To help meet that demand, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare are partnering to offer the convenience of free, drive-through service. No appointments will be made. Testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Those coming to the drive-through for COVID-19 tests will be given a special swab to twirl gently in each nostril, and a testing staff member will instruct them on how to use the swab.

People will leave the testing site after the swab is collected, and they will be notified by phone or text as soon as their results are available.