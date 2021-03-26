PARK COUNTY, Wyo. - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for sign thefts throughout Park County.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office says the citizens of Park County are stepping up to help law enforcement as in addition to the original $500 reward, an anonymous community member donated $1,000 for information leading to the arrest.

In addition to the anonymous donation, KPOW and Scott Mangold have also contributed $250.00.

The total reward for information regarding the thefts of signs in the county is now up to $1,750.00.

Anyone having any information is encouraged to call 307-754-8700 or 307-527-8700.

A “Tip Line” is also offered that can be utilized on the Park County Sheriff’s Office website here.