HARDIN, Mont. - A dog in Big Horn County has died after testing positive for terrestrial rabies.

This is the fifth case of terrestrial (non-bat) rabies, and the twentieth case of rabies in the state so far in 2021, according to the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL).

The rabies-infected dog was in Big Horn County and was submitted for testing after it developed neurologic signs and later died.

It is assumed the dog was exposed to the virus when it had contact with a skunk five weeks before.

The MDOL reports the dog had previously gotten the rabies vaccine, however, it was not current on its vaccinations.

"This case should catch the attention of Montana animal owners,” says Dr. Anna Forseth with the Department of Livestock. “A single dose of vaccine is unlikely to protect an animal for their entire life. Booster shots are needed to sustain a strong immunity, especially when exposed to rabid wildlife species."

A 60-day county-wide quarantine in Big Horn County has been issued for dogs, cats and ferrets that are not currently vaccinated for rabies (ARM 32.3.1202).

The quarantine is in effect from the date of the skunk exposure, Nov. 15, until Saturday, January 14, 2022

Animals past due for a rabies vaccine booster, animals that are not 28 days past the date of first vaccine administration, and animals that have never been vaccinated are all subject to the quarantine.