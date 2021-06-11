BILLINGS, Mont. - An open house to discuss the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is being held for those interested.

The study will evaluate a proposed alignment that will ultimately connect Lockwood and the Heights.

A release says the corridor is a step towards planning in anticipation of the new Billings Bypass corridor and related development.

Things that will be addressed by the study include future access options as development occurs along the roadway, potential intersections, storm water and utility management, bicycle and pedestrian access and transportation safety along the corridor.

The open house will be Thursday, June 17 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at the Independent School Cafeteria, 2907 Roundup Road, Billings, MT 59105.

The same content and opportunities to participate offered at the public meeting will also be available on the study website here.