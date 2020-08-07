Around 2:30 Friday afternoon, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies were sent out to a report of a possible shooting on Noblewood Dr. in Lockwood.

According to Lieutenant Kent O'Donnell of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a 60 year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently undergoing surgery for the wounds.

O'Donnell says the shooting was a result of a disagreement between the homeowner and a construction worker over speeding in the neighborhood.

At some point, the lieutenant says things escalated and the homeowner produced a gun and shot the construction worker multiple times.

To the Sheriff's Office knowledge at this time, the construction worker did not have a firearm.

This is a developing story.