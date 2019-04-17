Deputies respond to reported kidnapping call, arrest man after high-speed chase

A man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Yellowstone County, Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Ryan Taylor with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping near Riverside Middle School in a white Dodge pickup. He said deputies located the pickup and attempted a traffic stop. Sgt. Taylor said that's when the suspect fled law enforcement. When the suspect drove away, two men jumped out of the vehicle.
At this time, we are working to find out more information about the two men who jumped out of the white pickup truck.
Sgt. Taylor said law enforcement chased the man through Billings South Side. He eventually led law enforcement onto South Billings Boulevard and continued onto Blue Creek Road. The suspect turned right onto Pryor Road and eventually led police down a dirt road where they rammed his vehicle to stop him. The chase ended several miles down E. Fork Pryor Road. Sgt. Taylor said he then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies located the suspect nearby in a ravine and arrested him.
The suspect had a non-life threatening head injury but was bleeding from the wound, according to Sgt. Taylor. He said he is unsure when the man received the head injury.
The man was transported to a Billings hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
Deputies did not locate a child in the vehicle and at this time, it is unclear whether a child was even involved in the incident. Sgt. Taylor said law enforcement continued their pursuit of the man due to concerns a child may have been in the pickup.
Sgt. Taylor said they are working on identifying the man, but at this time, he is only described as a middle-aged man in his late 30s or early 40s.
Two YCSO patrol vehicles were damaged in the chase. Both had to be transported back to Billings.
Montana Highway Patrol, Billings Police Department, and Bureau of Indian Affairs also assisted on the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.