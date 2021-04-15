BILLINGS, MT - A man accused of shooting and killing 25-year old Christian Henning in the parking lot of a restaurant last summer is waiving his right to trial.

Rahim Calloway entered into a plea agreement with the State of Montana, admitting to the charge of deliberate homicide.

The State of Montana is waiving the weapons enhancement charge as part of the plea deal.

Under the plea deal, Calloway will serve no more than 60 years in state prison with credit for time served.

Calloway will be eligible for parole as the plea agreement does not set a minimum requirement for time served.

Under the guilty plea Calloway admits to traveling to the Dairy Queen on Billings West End on August 8, 2020 and shooting and killing Henning who was inside his vehicle.

Calloway and Henning both operated recording studios in Billings and were in the midst of a feud on social media at the time of the shooting.

