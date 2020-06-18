The Custer County Board of Health and the county's Public Health Officer are recommending Custer County step back to Phase 1 of Governor Bullock's reopening plan.

The move would be effective immediately and last for a minimum of two weeks.

Custer County's first case in a county resident was confirmed exactly one week ago on June 11th, and the county has since added 18 cases, 15 of which are active at the time of this writing.

In light of the recent spike of positive coronavirus cases in the county, health officials believe this is the best way to help mitigate to the spread of the virus.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Michael Kecskes, urges people to follow CDC recommendations of wearing a mask or face covering, wash your hands often, maintain a distance of six feet from others in public, and to stay home when sick.

Custer County Unified Command will host a COVID-19 drive-thru surveillance testing event this Friday and Saturday, June 19th & 20th, at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds Agri-Sports Complex in Miles City. Friday's testing event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday's will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants in the testing event are required to wear a face covering when entering the testing area, and should remain in their vehicle. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A copy of the governor's phased reopening plan is attached to this story.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.