BILLINGS, Mont. - An overcrowded jail, a need for more mental health help and rehab centers took center stage when the Governor met with the Billings Police Chief and Sheriff about Billings and Yellowstone County’s soaring crime rates.

A lot of the discussion circled around inmates at the Yellowstone County Jail, which is about 100 prisoners overcapacity, and everyone at the table agreed, it’s taking too long to get them through the justice system.

Some people in law enforcement think overcrowding at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is as big of a problem as the crimes that send people to jail. It’s why a large part of Friday’s discussion with the governor focused on getting people mental health resources and rehabilitation.

The city and county believe it can keep them from becoming repeat offenders, and possibly keep them out of the jail altogether.

Staff at the Sheriff's Office said about 75% of people locked up need mental health resources.

A drug court judge told me there are other options in place before a jail sentence is ordered, but for serious offenders, there simply isn't room.

"We've been tracking this very closely, it not just YSC, it’s really across the state and across the county, we've seen a flood of drugs into our communities, and most of the crime we've been seeing, is drug related," Governor Gianforte said.

“We try therapeutic interventions, we try community service, we try many behavior modifications that work really well," said Judge Mary Jane Knisley.

And we've told you before, there's still a back-up at the public defender's office, which causes inmates to sit at the jail longer because their cases take longer to process.

Staff from Rimrock also said, they want to help more people with rehab, but they’re limited by a federal rule limiting how many people they can take in.