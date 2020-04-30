Crow Tribe Chairman AJ Not Afraid Jr. has extended the executive "stay home" order for the residents within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation until May 14th, 2020 due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus.

The order was originally set to expire today, April 30th.

The order requires all businesses and operations within those boundaries to stop all activities within the reservation, with the exception of essential businesses.

A copy of the amended executive order is attached to this story, along with the full text of the order below:

EXECUTIVE ORDER

OF THE OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN

EXECUTIVE ORDER EXTENDING THE TIME UNTIL MAY 14, 2020 FOR THE ORDER TO "STAY HOME" FOR RESIDENTS WITHIN THE EXTERIOR BOUNDARIES OF THE CROW INDIAN RESERVATION RELATED TO THE COMMUNICABLE DISEASE COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

WHEREAS, the Chairman of the Executive Branch has authority and responsibility pursuant to the "enumerated powers' in Article IV, Section 3(a) of the Constitution and Bylaws of the Crow Tribe of Indian to represent the Crow Tribe of Indians in negotiation with Federal, State and local governments and other agencies, corporations, associations, or individuals in matters of welfare, education, recreation, social services and economic development affecting the Crow Tribe of Indians; and

WHEREAS , as of March 15, 2020 the Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency for the Crow Indian Reservation due to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus; and

WHEREAS, the Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the 30 days to slow the spread guidelines should be viewed as a national stay-at-home order; and

WHEREAS, as of March 28, 2020 the Crow Tribe issued a "Stay Home" Executive Order for residents within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation; and

WHEREAS, on April 4, 2020 the Crow Tribe extended the "Stay Home" Executive Order until April 30, 2020 for residents within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation; and

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control has issued guidance and recommended orders to "stay home," be continued until COVID -19 Pandemic has been safely contained without an exact date; and

WHEREAS, the State of Montana issued an order lifting Montana Governor Steve Bullock's order to "stay home" and lifting temporarily closures for all nonessential businesses and operations as the State of Montana believes that efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 have been successful; and

WHEREAS, the Crow Tribe's Administration has also consulted with the Indian Health Services, Big Horn County Health Board, and disaster & emergency management professionals, and has determined that it is critical to protect public health and human safety, and despite the State of Montana phasing down the " stay home" order for Montana residents, it is essential, to the maximum extent possible, individuals stay at home or at their place of residence for all residents and tribal members of the Crow Indian Reservation.

BE IT RESOLVED, the order will be extended and be in effect until May 14, 2020;and the order requires all businesses and operations within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation, except for essential businesses and operations as defined in the directive, to stop all activities within the reservation.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, essential services and businesses will remain operational and open. Businesses deemed essential are required to comply with social distancing guidelines when possible including maintaining six feet of distance, having sanitizing products available, and

designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.

Under the directive, residents within the Crow Indian Reservation may leave their homes for essential activities, including:

• For health and safety. To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as, by way of example only and without limitation, seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional.

• For necessary supplies and services. To obtain necessary services or supplies for

themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as, by way of example only and without limitation, groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies they need to work from home, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential. operation of residences.

• For outdoor activity. To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing, as defined below, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking, running, or biking. Individuals of the local community may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas, including tribal lands within the reservation provided they remain open to recreation. Residents are discouraged from outdoor recreation activities that pose enhanced risks of injury or could otherwise stress the ability of local first responders to address the COVID-19 emergency (e.g., backcountry skiing in a manner inconsistent with avalanche recommendations or in closed terrain).

• Local Recreation. All residents and tribal members of the Crow Indian Reservation are permitted to engage in local recreation within the exterior boundaries under the social distancing guidelines.

• Out of State Travelers. Any persons that have travelled from out of the State of Montana to the Crow Indian Reservation are required to undergo a 14 day self­ quarantine; not engage in any gatherings in the public; and limit contact consistent with social distance guidelines prior to entering the Crow lndian Reservation.

• For certain types of work. To perform work providing essential products and services at Essential Businesses or Operations or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Directive, including Minimum Basic Operations.

• To take care of others. To care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and to transport family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Directive.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLOVED {sic}, the Crow Tribe Crow Tribe through its Executive Branch, and consistent with the foregoing authorities, will authorize the availability and utilization of all tribal government resources and services under this declaration to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Crow Tribal Membership.

Alvin Not Afraid Jr., Chairman