The Big Horn County Coroner's Office identifies the victim of an ambush-style murder on Crow Agency as 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead.

At this time, the manner of death is undisclosed, as the investigation into her death is ongoing.

A nationwide BOLO is still in effect for Taylor Leigh Plainbull.

Plainbull is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Plainbull is considered armed and dangerous and you are asked to not approach and call 911 or the FBI hotline and / or the Crow Tribal Police Department Dispatch at (406) 679-1526.

CROW AGENCY- A national BOLO has been issued for a man after an ambush-style homicide on the Crow Indian Reservation Saturday afternoon.

The Crow Tribe Police Department says the ambush involved two men of a Federal recognized Tribe and resulted in one fatality at the Blue Creek area near the Arrow Creek District, Crow Reservation.

At this time the facts of the incident are under investigation and the investigation will be lead by Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

A national BOLO has been issued for locating the suspect Taylor Leigh Plainbull.

“The Crow Tribe’s Police Department is working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, the Billings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation because the alleged crime falls under the Major Crimes Act,” the Crow Tribe’s Acting Public Safety Director Vernon Hill stated.

“The Crow Police Department continues to assist with these types of calls to support the interagency partnerships and agreements with incidents like this. The Crow Police Department seeks to build trust and gain support from the Crow Tribal Members and residents of the Crow Nation. It is always unfortunate when an incident results in a loss of life, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Chairman Not Afraid said.