UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 6:30 P.M.

The Robertson Draw Fire continues burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge, and eight miles north of Clark, Wyoming, according to a release from the Forest Service.

The fire was estimated at over 200 acres this afternoon and has been very active. Several spot fires were reported north of the main fire – which is burning in timber along the edge of the plateau at this time.

The Gold and Ruby Creek areas were evacuated. However, evacuations were lifted, as of 7 p.m. Monday evening. These areas will remain in pre-evacuation standby, as well as the North and South Fork Grove Creek areas.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does NOT include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. Line Creek Road in Wyoming is also closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There are 80 firefighters working on the scene, including two hand crews and two helicopters. Air tankers are on order as well as a Type II incident management team.

No structures are reportedly threatened at this time.

There is a red flag warning in the area until Tuesday, June 15, at 10 p.m. High temperatures, low humidity and wind may lead to high fire activity over the next day.

RED LODGE, Mont. - Several agencies are responding to a fire in Robertson Draw by the Wyoming border.

Red Lodge Fire, Belfry Fire, Bridger Fire and the Forest Service are responding to the fire according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire was reported around 3:30 pm Sunday and is burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is about 50 acres in size and is burning in predominantly sagebrush and grass.

Engines and firefighters from the Forest Service and Bridger, Belfry and Red Lodge Fire Departments are on scene.

Chad Tuss is the current Incident Commander and a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

There are no structures threatened by the fire at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.