BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews were dispatched to a prescribed burn that got out of control Saturday.

The fire is reported to be at Folsom Road and South 72nd Street West.

Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell tells us the fire was initially threatening a structure, and crews that arrived on the scene quickly knocked down that flank of the fire.

No structures are threatened by the fire.

At this time they are finishing up the edges of the fire, and crews will be out mopping up for a bit of time Mitchell says.

The fire is estimated at this time to have been two to three acres big.