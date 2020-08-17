LAME DEER, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a fire on the southeast side of Lame Deer Friday afternoon that immediately threatened a few homes.

The report came in at about 3:05 p.m. and a release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs says crews contained the 53-acre fire by 8:30 p.m.

Fire Management Officer Adam Wolf says, “It was a dramatic fire” that threatened a few homes right away. “We’re running on a little tiny crew, and we actually stopped it,” Wolf added in the release.

The release from the BIA says the first engine came two minutes after the call, with two more BIA engines arriving, one from the Bureau of Land Management and the other from the Forest Service from Fort Howes. A single engine air tanker made two retardant drops over the fire.

Wolf says in the release he, “hooked a couple spot fires and tied the two-track into Soldier Gulch.”

BIA says crews, "backburned up a 40-percent slope that was creeping downhill." Wolf says in the release, “A few people were saying ‘What are you doing?!’ but we were fighting fire with fire.”

The BIA says in the release they are suspecting the fire was human-caused and it is under investigation. This marks the third human-caused fire in the same location in 2020.