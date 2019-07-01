Crash on Grand Ave. sends one man to the hospital

A motorcycle vs vehicle crash earlier tonight sends one man to the hospital.

Right now, it is unknown how severe his injuries were, but Sergeant Ben Milam with BPD says the motorcyclist was up and walking.

According to Sergeant Milam, A motorcycle that was being driven by a 44-year-old man was headed westbound on Grand Avenue when he struck an SUV that was headed southbound on 13th Street West.

The SUV was being driven by a 62-year-old man. He was uninjured.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital.

Right Now, it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.