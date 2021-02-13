HATHAWAY - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is creating a lane blockage on I-94 west of Hathaway.
According to the MDT Road Report, the crash on I-94 is two miles west of Hathaway in the eastbound lane at mile marker 116.
According to the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involves semi trucks near the Hathaway exit.
Officials are working to clear the roadways of debris.
The crash is blocking the eastbound lanes and anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and delays.
The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info map is reporting there are areas of frost/ice near the crash.
