ROUNDUP - A crash on US-12 is blocking the westbound lane east of Roundup.
The Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website says the crash is 10 miles east of Roundup.
Anyone in the area can expect single-lane traffic.
At this time the cause of the crash is unknown, however, US-12 in the area is reported to be covered in scattered snow and ice.
