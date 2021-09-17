BILLINGS — Many of us take the ability of walking for granted everyday. For Nathaniel Kaiser, that ability was taken away from him after nearly losing his life to COVID-19.

“He was absolutely purple in the face,” Blake Kaiser, Nathaniel's wife, said.

Nathaniel, an otherwise healthy 32-year-old man, went from being active and in great physical shape to spending three hours a day in physical therapy at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana.

"I was an outdoors man, I hunted, I fished, I did a lot of physical activities,” he said.

Earlier this year, Nathaniel was hospitalized with COVID-19 after a few days of experiencing symptoms. In intensive care, he was isolated for 20 days, then intubated for three days.

After some tests, doctors realized he had developed bacterial pneumonia, which then required a second intubation.

“We were pretty sure for the second time there we were going to lose him,” Blake said.

“My eulogies were being written,” Nathaniel told us.

“Everyday you're on the ventilator puts you at a higher risk of increased morbidity and mortality and it's obviously an ominous sign,” Greg Vigna, the medical director at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, said.

After surviving the second round of intubation, Nathaniel was too weak to walk. But after seeing his 16-month-old daughter and his pregnant wife for the first time since recovering, Nathaniel remembered what he was fighting for.

“Definitely a catalyst moment for him because that's where I saw him explode in the physical activity and motivation, and stuff like that was being able to hold our daughter,” Blake said.

His family is all the motivation he needs to push through his rehab, and he does it all with a smile.

“It's only been about three and a half, four weeks now that I started walking again. Prior to that it would take three or four people just to help me stand up,” Nathaniel said.

Now, Nathaniel is just a few days away from returning home after being away for over two months. And he says he has goals in mind before the birth of his second child.

“About as close as 50% of what I used to do by the time our child arrives because I want to be able to play with our daughter and I want to be able to play with our child when it arrives,” he said.

Nathaniel says he will never take his daily life for granted again.

“We are going to do more family time together, we're gonna do more stuff outside and we're gonna do more adventuring together. You're just never sure when those opportunities are going to be taken from you,” Nathaniel said.”